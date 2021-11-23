1 dead after double shooting at Kokomo residence Tuesday; 38-year-old arrested, police say

A 29-year-old man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a home on the northeast side of Kokomo early Tuesday morning, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Another man, 38-year-old Zachary Thomas, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge, the department said.

Kokomo Police officers were alerted to a shooting in progress about midnight at a residence in the 800 block of North Ohio Street, an area more than 60 miles north of Indianapolis, a department spokesperson said in a news release. First responders found Joshua D. Briscoe, 29, shot multiple times on the ground outside the home, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found another male shot in the head inside the home. He was flown to an Indianapolis hospital, police said, but no information about his age or condition had been released as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said Thomas was arrested and taken to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center after the shooting but did not say when or where Thomas was taken into custody.

No information about what led up to the shooting or the relationship of those involved has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Captain Mike Banush at 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.

