1 dead in double shooting in southeast Atlanta, police say

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in southeast Atlanta Friday morning.

Police are currently investigating two scenes, one on Kipling Street and another on McDonough Boulevard.

The victim on Kipling Drive was found dead at the scene. The second victim was dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The victims have not been identified and it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released information about any potential suspects.

