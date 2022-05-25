1 dead in Douglas after 'use of force' confrontation with Border Patrol

A person in Border Patrol custody died in downtown Douglas early Tuesday after a "use of force incident" involving an agent, Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

The identity of the person, the agent involved and the nature of the confrontation were not immediately disclosed by authorities.

The confrontation occurred about 12:43 a.m. Tuesday, near Pan-American Avenue and Fifth Street, just a couple of blocks from the international border with Mexico.

Officers from the Douglas Police Department, Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General and CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility were called to the scene, the news release said.

Authorities did not provide any more details about the death, which is being investigated by the FBI.

This is the second death resulting from agents' use of force in the Douglas Border Patrol Sector in 2022.

In Feb. 19, about miles north of the border on a rugged mountain trail, Border Patrol agent Kendrek Bybee Staheli shot and killed Carmelo Cruz Marcos, a Mexican man who had crossed the border illegally with a group of about 10 other migrants.

The Cochise County Attorney's Office announced it would not prosecute Staheli, whose name was not made public until the announcement by the prosecutor's office. County Attorney Brian McIntyre said the killing was justified under Arizona self-defense laws.

Human rights organizations, migrant advocates and family members of the victim demanded an independent investigation, citing concerns about the involvement of the Border Patrol's Critical Incidents Team.

The Border Patrol unit will be disbanded and won't be involved in critical incidents starting in October, CBP Commisioner Chris Magnus announced May 3.

Starting in fiscal year 2023, all investigations will be handled by CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility to ensure the agency "achieves the highest levels of accountability," Magnus wrote.

This is a developing story. Return to azcentral.com for more information.

