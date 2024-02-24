1 dead in early morning house fire in Surrey, B.C.

Crews responded to reports of a house fire in Surrey, B.C., during the early hours of Saturday morning. (Shane MacKichan - image credit)

One person has died after an early morning fire in Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood.

Fire crews responded to reports of a fire just before 5:20 a.m. PT on Saturday.

About 20 firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of 88th Avenue and 152nd Street, where they found a blaze at a two-storey home.

"After they had knocked down the initial fire ... crews moved in and completed a search of the residence," Greg McRobbie, assistant chief of operations with the Surrey Fire Service, told CBC News in an interview.

Crews responded to reports of a housefire in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, which killed one person.

One person was killed in the fire, according to Greg McRobbie with the Surrey Fire Service. No one else was found in the house. (Shane MacKichan)

"Unfortunately, during the search, one occupant was found who was deceased."

Fire crews are co-ordinating with RCMP to determine the cause of the fire, McRobbie said.

He added that no one else was found in the house during the search.