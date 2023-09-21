1 dead in early morning shooting at Charlotte apartments. Police investigating.

One person was killed in an early morning shooting in northwest Charlotte Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to Park Fairfax Drive at about 5:40 a.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Police said the victim died at the scene: Scarlet Pointe Apartments, which sits off of Freedom Drive about five miles northwest of uptown Charlotte.

Anyone with information can call CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.