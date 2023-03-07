1 dead in early morning shooting in Peoria, police searching for suspect

Peoria police are searching for a suspect in connection to an early morning shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday that left one man dead.

At around 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of West Olive and 107th avenues for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man outside an apartment who had been shot.

Police said they unsuccessfully tried to save his life and he died at the scene.

According to police, the suspect remains outstanding and is armed.

Anyone that has seen the suspect is advised to call 911 and those with additional information are urged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

No other information had been released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Shooting in Peoria leaves 1 dead; police searching for suspect