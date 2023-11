PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person was shot on Sweeney Circle around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a PPD spokesperson.

Anyone with information on what happened is urged to contact the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211.

