18-year-old Charlotte woman shot, killed at gas station, Mint Hill police say

An 18-year-old Charlotte woman was shot and killed during an argument Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a gas station near the Charlotte city limit, Mint Hill police said.

Mint Hill police were called to the Shell gas station at Albemarle and Wilgrove Mint Hill roads at about 4 p.m.

Officers found the shooting victim in a car in the parking lot by the gas pumps.

They performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

However, the victim died at the scene.

The homicide in east Meck county may be presenting a jurisdictional challenge. Half of the gas station is in Charlotte, half is in Mint Hill. Both @CMPD and @MintHillPolice on the scene right now. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/cd9aRtEoUb — Genevieve Curtis (@GenevieveWSOC9) April 14, 2022

Officers took a suspect, and someone believed to be a witness into custody at the scene.

The SBI was asked to assist with processing the crime scene.

CMPD assisted with the initial call and secured the area.

The shooting does not appear to be random, and no names have been released, police said..

The Mint Hill Police Department is in charge of this investigation.

No further information has been released.

