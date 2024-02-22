1 dead in fatal collision near Mojave: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was killed Wednesday in a crash near Mojave, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Ridgecrest woman was killed after a crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and the westbound Highway 58 offramp at around 11 a.m., officials said.

‘I thought I was paralyzed’: Victim of Valentine’s Day crash speaks out; driver suspected of fentanyl intoxication

A woman driving a Chevrolet truck was traveling on the westbound Highway 58 offramp to Highway 14 when her vehicle and another vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 14 collided. A passenger in the Chevrolet was injured.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased at a later time, CHP said in a release.

If you witnessed this crash, you are asked to contact Officer Key at the CHP Mojave Area office at 661-823-5500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.