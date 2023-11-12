1 dead after fatal crash on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was killed and another was critically injured in a vehicle crash Friday night on Indy’s northwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 7900 block of Michigan Road just before midnight for a reported crash. When officers arrived, they located two people in a vehicle. https://cbs4indy.com/news/1-dead-after-fatal-crash-on-citys-northwest-side/