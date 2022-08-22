1 dead after fiery crash in Miamisburg; alcohol may have been a factor, police say

One person is dead after a crash in Miamisburg Saturday.

Miamisburg police as well as the Miami Valley Fire District were dispatched to the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:40 a.m. on the report of a possible traffic crash, according to the police department. The only vehicle involved was reportedly on fire.

>> Previous Coverage: At least 1 dead after crash in Miamisburg

Upon officer’s arrival, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, according to the police department,

Once the fire was extinguished, the driver and only person in the vehicle was found deceased in the driver’s seat.

Investigators believe that there is no foul play suspected, according to the police department.

The police department says it is believed that alcohol may have played a role in the incident, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The victim has not been identified at this time.











