1 dead after fight leads to shooting at restaurant near Northlake Mall, police confirm

One person is dead after a fight led to a shooting at a restaurant near the Northlake Mall Tuesday night, police confirmed to Channel 9.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Major Brad Koch said officers were called to the Fox & Hound restaurant on Center Lake Drive just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The road branches off of Northlake Centre Parkway.

When they arrived, Koch said investigators found someone outside who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time after, Major Koch confirmed.

Detectives said the victim and the person who shot him had previously gotten into a fight inside the restaurant. That fight continued outside, where the shooting happened, Koch said.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw police tape blocking off a significant portion of the parking lot, along with several businesses in the strip mall.

“We’re canvassing the businesses to see if [they have] video that we can utilize with the technology we do have,” Koch said. “We’re hopeful we do have some video surveillance we can utilize as part of the investigation.”

Koch said police do not have anyone in custody. He also added investigators don’t believe the victim and suspect had any previous relationship.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura talked with someone who said he worked with the the man at the Fox & Hound. He said he was devastated by the news and wants police to find his friend’s killer.

“You killed somebody, they have a family. And you have to think about that at the end of the day,” he said. “I don’t care what started it, what happened -- at the end of the day, he had a family.”

Koch acknowledged the area is part of a region where officers have been concentrating their efforts.

“Certainly, we’ve had some challenges with crime in and around this area, being very close to Northlake mall,” he said. “We do have incidents in and around here and that’s something that’s certainly an area of focus for our officers in the North Division.

