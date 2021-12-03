1 dead after fire erupts inside a beachfront Fort Lauderdale condo, police say

One person was killed in a fire that sparked inside a unit at a beachfront high-rise condominium in Fort Lauderdale early Friday, police said.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at the Ocean Summit condominium building at 4010 Galt Ocean Drive, according to Fort Lauderdale police, which is handling the death investigation.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was inside a unit on the ninth floor, before it spread, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire and if it was accidental. Police will not disclose the victim’s name until family is notified.

