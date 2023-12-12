1 dead in fire in West Orange, NJ; cause under investigation
Flames broke out at a building in the unit block of Park Drive South at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Natural gas prices are under pressure amid milder-than-expected weather and record production in the US.
Drop everything now, meet me on your couch for an in-home viewing of 'The Eras Tour' concert film.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Eyes are on the consumer inflation reading, one of the last inputs for the Fed before its policy decision on Wednesday.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
Jedrick Wills Jr. has not played since Nov. 5 due to an MCL injury in his right knee
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dismissed from the Wildcats’ program last week following his October arrest at a Manhattan, Kansas, bar.
Many Democrats say a new approach to taxes would ensure that the ultrarich pay their fair share, but the Supreme Court may soon block the idea from ever becoming a reality.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Suns are still waiting to have their top three players on the court at the same time.
Shelter costs were the "largest factor in the monthly increase in the index for all items less food and energy," according to the CPI report.
A Congressional letter called on the Department of Health and Human Services to revise HIPAA so that these warrantless searches couldn't occur.
Google released its Holiday 100 list, a compilation of the top-searched products of 2023.
The Chargers quarterback suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.
Former "Sunday Night Football" commentator Al Michaels is out at NBC.
Your grocery bill is still higher than pre-pandemic, but the rate of acceleration has slowed.
The increasing need to reduce carbon emissions drives many industries, including airlines and transportation, to seek sustainable alternatives to meet emission reduction targets and fulfill corporate social responsibility commitments. One of the solutions is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel. An Ithaca, New York-based company called Dimensional Energy produces sustainable aviation fuel from carbon dioxide emissions and water, and the company said today it has closed $20 million in a Series A round to ramp up renewable jet fuel production.
Durable -- a startup based out of Vancouver, Canada that has built an AI website creator and number of other AI-powered tools to help small business owners plan, create and run business apps more easily -- has raised $14 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue expanding its platform and customer base. Spark Capital is leading the round, and Torch Capital, Altman Capital (the VC founded and run by Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI's Sam Altman), Dash Fund, South Park Commons, Infinity Ventures and Soma Capital -- all previous backers -- are also participating.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.