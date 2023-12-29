The Mohave County Sheriff's Office reported that a person died in a shed during a fire on Wednesday night in Yucca.

Around 8:13 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to respond to a fire at the intersection of South La Cienega Ranch Road and Alamo Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered two sheds fully engulfed in flames, as stated in a news release by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Fire personnel from the Golden Valley Fire District promptly responded to the fire location and successfully extinguished the flames. During their operations, they discovered a deceased victim inside one of the sheds, as confirmed by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in the news release.

Deputies got in touch with the homeowner, who informed them that she and her roommate had engaged in a verbal altercation earlier in the evening, after which he left the house on foot. Later, she received a notification from her camera system indicating motion near the shed, leading her to believe that her roommate had returned to the house. Another alert, 30 minutes later, informed her of motion inside the shed, as stated in the news release by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO mentioned that an initial examination of the house's camera footage revealed no apparent signs of foul play. All available footage is currently under review for potential evidence. The deceased victim is undergoing examination by the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death through an autopsy and to establish positive identification.

The investigation was ongoing, MCSO said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead in fire in Yucca; investigation ongoing