1 dead following altercation at Port Huron bar

A person was pronounced dead early Saturday morning following an altercation at a Port Huron bar.

Police responded to the area of Michigan Avenue and Quay Street at 2:11 a.m., according to a press release from the Port Huron Police Department.

Police said the altercation started inside a bar in the 400 block of Quay Street and officers found a large fight outside, along with a person being held down by bouncers from a local bar.

"Once officers arrived on scene, they helped secure the individual being held down by bar staff and immediately recognized that the subject was unresponsive," the press release said. "The officers and bar staff immediately began performing life saving measures while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive. Once EMS arrived, they took over life saving measures and transported the individual to McLaren Hospital. Shortly after arriving at McLaren Hospital the subject was pronounced deceased."

Police have not released further details. Port Huron Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan referred comment to a Michigan State Police detective who referred comment to MSP Public Information Officer Spl/Lt. Kim Vetter who could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday.

The Port Huron Police Criminal Investigative Division and Major Crimes Unit is assisting in the investigation.

Port Huron Police road patrol and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office road patrol assisted at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Michigan State Police at (989) 673-2156, the Port Huron Police Department at (810) 984-2378, or St. Clair County Central Dispatch at (810) 985-8115.

Anonymous tips can be received through the CAPTURE Hotline at (810) 987-6688, emailed through www.porthuronpolice.org, or texted by downloading the Port Huron PD app. Anonymous texts can also be received by texting the keyword CAPTURE and the message/tip to 847411.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: 1 dead following altercation at Port Huron bar