1 dead following collision during police pursuit in Louisville. What we know

A man is dead after another driver who was fleeing from police officers collided with his car Wednesday evening, Louisville Metro Police said.

LMPD spokesperson Angela Ingram said a Second Division officer was conducting a traffic stop at approximately 6:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of Pflanz Avenue when the driver, later identified as Coley J. Stotts, left the scene just seconds after the officer activated his lights.

Stotts collided with the victim, who was driving eastbound in the intersection of 34th and Bank streets. Ingram said both men were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where the man whose vehicle was struck died of his injuries.

Stotts had non-life threatening injuries, she said. An investigation later determined he was driving a car stolen from Indianapolis, Ingram said.

Stotts has been charged with several felony charges including murder, receiving stolen property, firearm possession by a convicted felon and first degree criminal mischief. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of fleeing or evading police and a violation charge of disregarding a traffic control device, according to the jail log.

The man who died has not yet been identified.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 1 dead after collision during police pursuit