1 dead following fire in rural Boone County home this weekend

The body of a rural Ogden man was found after firefighters responded to a call about a Boone County home on fire over the weekend. The body was later identified as that of Eldon Kirkland, 60.

Cole Hoffman, chief deputy at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, said the Ogden Fire Department and the sheriff's office were dispatched to a fire at 161 270th Street, southwest of Ogden around 11:43 p.m. on Jan. 20. Additional aid was provided by the Boone and Perry fire departments.

According to the Ogden Fire Chief Rick Sturtz, the crew finished at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

First responders from Ogden, Boone County Hospital, Boone County Emergency Management, Dallas County EMS, and the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office also assisted at the scene.

William Collins 70, of rural Ogden, was transported from the scene for medical evaluation, and his current condition has not yet been released. Unfortunately, a deceased adult male was later recovered from the fire scene.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, the preliminary investigation indicates the identity of the male is Eldon Kirkland, 60, of rural Ogden. Hoffman said the sheriff's office is still waiting to hear back from the medical examiner on the cause of death.

According to Hoffman, the home was a total loss and the investigation to determine the cause of the fire is on-going.

