1 dead following overnight shooting in Pueblo

Mar. 4—A man is dead following a shooting on the 400 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue in Pueblo Saturday night, according to the Pueblo Police department.

Police said they received reports of a shooting near South Santa Fe Avenue and I-25 at around 12:06 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a dead man, according to the department.

Police said no suspect is in custody. The victim's name and age are yet to be released.

Pueblo police said they're investigating the death as a homicide. This is the fourth homicide investigation of this year.

