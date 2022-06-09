1 dead following shooting at 33rd Avenue Gifford residence; homicide investigation underway

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Over a dozen law enforcement vehicles blocked 33rd Avenue while detectives questioned residents and looked over the scene of a fatal shooting that happened earlier Thursday.

One person died from a gunshot wound after being taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, according to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office officials who withheld any identifying information about the person, including gender..

After receiving calls of a shooting at 4:21 a.m., deputies went to a residence in the 4500 block of 33rd Avenue where they found the wounded person who was taken by ambulance to Lawnwood, a deputy stated in a report.

Deputies gathered near a home in the 4500 block of 33rd Avenue where a shooting was reported leading to a homicide investigation Thursday June 9, 2022.

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and shooting or throwing a deadly missile were listed as possible charges on the report.

Spokesperson Debbie Carson said the agency was not releasing information about the shooting or who possibly shot the person, but said detectives are looking into the incident and there was no known threat to the public.

No information was released about the person who died or the nature of the shooting reported at a home in the 4500 block off 33rd Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m. on June 9, 2022.

She said the wounded person died after being taken to the hospital.

Around 11 a.m., several deputies were still gathered near rows of duplexes and homes marked off by crime tape while crowds of people gathered in a parking lot area near a convenience store south along 45th Street .

A homicide investigation was underway around 11 a.m. June 9, 2022 following reports of a fatal shooting at a home in the 4500 block of 33rd Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m., officials said.

Law enforcement officers were talking to residents in a row of homes where the shooting was reported and special tactical agents could be seen carrying their gear, such as forcible entry tools, back to agency trucks.

Carson said the investigation was still in its early stages.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: One dead following shooting at 33rd Ave residence; homicide investigation underway