1 dead following shooting at Clarksville convenience store

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives have launched a homicide investigation after a shooting was reported at a convenience store in Clarksville Sunday afternoon.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 3:15 p.m. at In and Out Market in the 300 block of Kraft Street.

When authorities arrived, they said they found a male inside a vehicle with multiple gunshots. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but his identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

“This is an isolated incident and officers believe that there is no threat to the public,” the department said.

As of 4:22 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team are on the way to the scene to investigate the shooting, according to offiicals.

Police said they have identified 50-year-old Danyon Dowlen as a possible witness and/or person of interest. If you know anything about Dowlen’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

Danyon Dowlen (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

No additional details have been released about this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about or video footage of the shooting is asked to call 911. If you want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip online.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

