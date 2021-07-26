1 dead following shooting in Dayton; officer suffers minor injuries during fight

Jul. 26—A person is dead following a shooting and a Dayton officer responding suffered a minor injury during a fight with another person on the scene on Rockford Avenue early Monday afternoon.

The male victim's identity isn't known at this time, but he appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s, said Dayton Lt. Matt Beavers.

An officer who responded to the initial call got into a fight in the multi-unit home and suffered minor injuries.

A medic was seen applying a bandage or gauze to the officer's arm.

The shooting was reported in the 600 block of Rockford Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

Detectives who were already in the area responded and were on scene a few minutes later, Beavers said.

"When they got here they encountered a few people inside. One of the individuals they had a little struggle with," he said. "All we know is there was a brief mild scuffle, nothing severe, nothing serious. One officer dinged his arm a little bit."

Dispatch dropped a call for officer assistance, also known as a signal 99, due to the fight, but it was canceled once the scene was under control.

Investigators are working to interview multiple people who were inside at the time of the shooting. It's not clear if the victim lived at the building or if the person involved in the fight with was connected to the deadly shooting.

It also isn't known if the shooter was one of the people on the scene when police arrived.

"The detectives are going to canvas the neighborhood as well," Beavers said. "They're going to try to find anybody that may have witnessed anything, anybody that knows about the apartment, anybody that may have cameras outside their house that may have picked something up."

Investigators are also working to get a search warrant for the home.

"We won't know what was in there until that search warrant's drafted and executed," Beavers said. "We go in there initially on incidents like this to see if there are any other victims and to make sure that no one else is in need of first aid. Once the apartment is clear, once the apartment is safe, there's no more people in need of assistance, that's when we stand outside and post people up to make sure the scene is preserved."

We are working to learn more and will update this story as additional details are released.