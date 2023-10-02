1 dead following shooting in Utica, suspect in custody

A Verona man died after being shot Sunday on Boyce Avenue, Utica police said in a statement.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Boyce Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting.

James Beard, of Utica, and Curtis Henry appeared to have had an argument, after which Beard fatally shot Henry, police said following a preliminary investigation.

Police said that Henry was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The Metro SWAT team, composed of members of the Utica Police Department, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and New Hartford Police Department, located Beard and took him into custody without incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relevant to the incident should contact the UPD Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556. You can also submit an anonymous tip at mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling (866) 730-8477 or by using the P3 Tips Mobile App.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica shooting: Argument led to fatal gunshot