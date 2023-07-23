1 dead following shooting on Wallace Avenue

A man is dead following what police believe to be an early morning disturbance at a Wallace Avenue home on Sunday.

Police were called to a home in the 3300 block of Wallace Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., according to a news release. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A person of interest reportedly remained on scene and is cooperating with detectives.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Michael Wright by phone at (317) 327-3475 or by email at Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

Tips can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477, through the P3tips mobile app or by visiting www.CrimeTips.org.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man killed in shooting following 'disturbance' on Wallace Avenue