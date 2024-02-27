1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Bellevue.

Metro police said the crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26 in the 8500 block of Highway 70.

According to investigators, one person was killed and the crash involved only one vehicle.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

