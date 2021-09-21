1 dead following South Shore home invasion by 3 masked men wearing all black, Chicago police say

Three masked men wearing all black broke into a South Shore home early Tuesday and a man inside the residence was fatally shot, according to Chicago police.

Authorities were called to the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue in South Shore around 5:30 a.m., where a man was found unresponsive on the living room floor. He had been shot on the left side of his upper chest, police said in a media notification.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Officials said the man was 36, but his name or time of death had not been released early Tuesday.

Police referred to the break-in as a home invasion but did not immediately say whether it was a home invasion robbery or provide information about whether anything was stolen. It was also unclear how investigators pieced together the sequence of events. A police spokeswoman would not say if detectives were able to get a statement from the victim, a witness, surveillance images or a combination of those sources.

The three men “tried to flee on foot when responding officers arrived at the scene,” prompting Chicago police to call the canine unit to conduct a search on the property. It wasn’t clear how long the police dogs searched or whether anyone had been arrested.

Members of the SWAT team also were called to investigate, police said. SWAT investigators remained on scene as of 8:45 a.m., the spokeswoman said.

Check back for updates.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews