1 dead after Friday night shooting in Kansas City’s South Indian Mound neighborhood

A man was found fatally shot Friday night inside a residence in Kansas City’s South Indian Mound neighborhood, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to St. John and White avenues on a reported shooting, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a Kansas City police spokeswoman.

The officers were flagged down by people on the block and directed to a home on White Avenue, Gonzalez said.

They provided medical aid until emergency medical services arrived, she said, and the man was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he later died.

Police did not know the circumstances surrounding the shooting or have a suspect identified Friday night.

Preliminary information gathered by investigators indicated the shooting was not a random attack, Gonzalez said. Detectives remained on scene Friday night in search of witnesses, surveillance footage and other evidence.

The killing Friday marks Kansas City’s 178th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star.

It comes as the city is experiencing its second-deadliest year on record. Kansas City remains on pace to meet or exceed the greatest number of homicides in a year, which came in 2020 when 182 people were killed.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.