1 dead in Grants Pass officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is dead after an officer pursuit turned fatal in Josephine County early Friday afternoon, police said.

Earlier that day, officers from Oregon State Police, Grants Pass Police Department, and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation. Just after noon, they found the suspect in their car near Grants Pass, according to OSP.

Police said that the suspect then fled and officers pursued. Then, officers from all three agencies “discharged their duty weapons,” ending the chase at Highway 199 and Allen Creek Road.

Portland police ease restrictions on pursuing suspects in cars

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Kelly Lynn Mason, died at the scene, authorities say.

OSP said all officers involved were placed on traumatic event leave.

Officials have not yet released the reasoning behind the weapons’ discharge.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is currently leading the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.