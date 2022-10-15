1 dead after gunshots reported at Skyway Fishing Pier, Manatee County sheriff says

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office began a homicide investigation after finding a man shot dead inside a parked vehicle at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday evening.

After receiving reports of “several gunshots,” deputies responded to the pier on the south end of the Skyway Bridge around 5:15 p.m. to find a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

As of Friday night, the victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

Investigators say they are following “several leads” and searching for suspects who sped away from the area at a fast speed.

The sheriff’s office said it is withholding certain information, such as the description of that vehicle, for investigative reasons.

According to a release, the shooting is believed to be a “targeted attack” and not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling (941) 747-3011 or Manatee Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477.