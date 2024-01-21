1 dead in a head-on crash with semi-truck on Parks Highway

Jan. 21—One person was killed in a head-on collision on the Parks Highway south of Cantwell Saturday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers said.

Troopers were notified of a collision near mile 183 of the Parks Highway at about 1:20 p.m., according to an online report. They responded along with emergency medical services.

An investigation showed that a pickup truck entered the oncoming travel lane and collided with a semi-truck. Both vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, troopers said. Officials will release the driver's identity after an autopsy, identification and notifying next of kin, the report said.

"The driver, and sole occupant, of the semi-truck, received non-life-threatening injuries and was medevaced from the scene to a hospital for treatment," the report said. The semi-truck driver was also not identified by the officials.

The Parks Highway was closed for 5 hours and 15 minutes after the crash while troopers documented and cleared the scene.