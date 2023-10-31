1 dead in home fire in northeast Albuquerque
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday night's loss.
The Rangers put up three runs in the third inning Monday, and that was enough in a 3-1 victory.
It wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got past the Raiders on Monday night.
Max Scherzer and Adolis García both left Monday's game due to possible injuries.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to react to some big news around the trade deadline and debrief a wild Week 8 in the NFL. The duo start by discussing the Giants trading Leonard Williams and what that means for their outlook in 2023, the Falcons and their offensive and quarterback-related woes, the disaster of a game that Jets-Giants turned out to be and an update on the Sam Howell sack record campaign. Later, Charles and Bill give their biggest takeaways from Week 8, including getting to the bottom of the Chiefs' offensive problems, the stellar NFL debut for Will Levis, Brock Purdy and the 49ers' fall back to Earth, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' resurgence, what's next for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins and if a wide receiver (like Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown) could really win MVP.
On Monday at its Scary Fast event, Apple announced an updated line of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops featuring a range of new M3 chips.
Apple's latest iMac is powered by the company's new M3 chipset. Don't expect too many other changes compared with the M1-powered iMac, though.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the U.K. is hosting what it has described as the first event of its kind, the "AI Safety Summit" at Bletchley Park, the historic site that was once home to the World War 2 Codebreakers and now houses to the National Museum of Computing. "We're going to play the summit we've been dealt," Gina Neff, executive director of the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge, speaking at an evening panel last week on science and safety at the Royal Society.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer say they need to "take a moment to grieve." All the latest developments.
Truth: An unsexy non-toxic steam cleaner is just as good as a sexy Dyson vacuum.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters for the first time in more than a week as speculation has swirled amid the NCAA's investigation into alleged on-site sign-stealing.
Amazon's Fire Max 11 tablet just dropped to a record-low price of $150, representing a savings of $80. This is the lowest price ever for the company’s most powerful tablet and part of an early Black Friday deal.
NYU is launching a project to spur the development of immersive 3D video for dance education — and perhaps other areas. Boosted by a $1.2 million four-year grant from the National Science Foundation, it will try to make Point-Cloud Video (PCV) tech viable for streaming.
Investors are bracing for the Federal Reserve decision and Apple earnings later in the week.
Why have a cold sandwich when you can bring a hot meal to work?
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
Ferrari has issued a recall that applies to over 600 units of the SF90 to replace a turbocharger oil line that can leak and start a fire.
Broadcom announced its intention to buy VMware for $61 billion in May 2022. After clearing a number of regulatory hurdles, including the U.S., UK and European Union, it announced in August that the deal would close today. But this morning the company indicated that there was one more obstacle, with reports indicating that Chinese regulators are holding up the deal. One complication here is that the deal has an expiration date of November 26, at which time the deal would expire, and Broadcom would have to pay a $1.5 billion termination fee under the terms of the agreement.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
Tokyo-based MagicPod is a no-code test automation platform for web and mobile apps that, until now, almost exclusively focused on the Japanese market. There, it counts Line, Japan's most popular messaging app, among its over 500 customers. Today, the company is launching version 1.0, and with that, it is making a push for the global market by offering an English-language version of its service.