1 dead after house fire on county's southeast side

Dec. 22—Fire officials have located the body of an individual inside a residence that caught fire Tuesday night on the county's southeast side.

The Howard County Coroner's Office was called to the 4100 block of South 50 East around 2 p.m. Wednesday after the discovery was made during a search of the property.

Officials have not publicly released any other information about the individual, including his or her identification, at this time.

According to Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were initially dispatched around 9 p.m. Tuesday to the property after some type of burglar alarm went off, and police officers alerted KFD upon arrival that it was actually a working fire.

The single-story residence was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived, Frazier noted, and he said officials attempted to gain access into the residence but were unable to do a thorough search of the structure due to a roof collapse.

Frazier added that wind and other conditions, such as the distance from the house to the road and the lack of fire hydrants in the area, also played a factor in extinguishing the fire at first, and several volunteer departments in the area with tanker trucks were called in for assistance.

Fire investigators say the incident is still under investigation.

