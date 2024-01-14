One person died in a residential fire in Louisville's California neighborhood Sunday morning, the Louisville Fire Department reported.

Around 9:50 a.m., crews were dispatched to a fire inside a two-story home in the 1600 block of West Kentucky Street, Capt. Donovan Sims, a spokesperson for the department, said.

It took about 30 firefighters around 30 minutes to put out fires on the first floor and basement.

While searching the home for a second time, firefighters found a person who had died, Sims said. Firefighters had not found any occupants when they first searched the building. The fire department also received a report of a possible rescue by a person who had evacuated the home.

No other injuries were reported.

The coroner's office will determine a cause of death, Sims said. The fire department's arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 1 dead in house fire in Louisville's California neighborhood