1 dead in Jacksonville police shooting, 9th fatal for the year

Jacksonville police shot and killed a man they said shot at them first during a standoff on the Westside, Times-Union news partner First Coast News reported.

It happened at the Summerwind Apartments at 5262 Timuquana Road. The Sheriff's Office said that about 2 a.m. Paton John Pinette, 26, robbed his grandfather's business on Lenox Avenue and stole his revolver. Later in the afternoon, a woman called 911 to report he had been threatening her. The woman said she was gardening at the apartment complex when Pinette said, "It's a bad day to be a gardener."

Jacksonville police work the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday at a Timuquana Road apartment complex.

Pinette went back to his apartment and police responded there. This is when the standoff began. Police said that Pinette had a knife and a gun. He went to raise the gun and police shot at him. The Sheriff's Office said Pinette shot at officers twice before he was killed.

Times-Union records show this is the 13th suspect shot by Jacksonville police this year and ninth fatally, nearly equal to the the 12 shot in 2022 with eight fatal.

