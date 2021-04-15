1 dead in Jeannette shooting; no arrest so far

Apr. 15—A 43-year-old Jeannette man was fatally shot Thursday and investigators are working to identify a suspect, according to Police Chief Shannon Binda.

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in a residential area near the intersection of Gaskill Avenue and North Seventh Street.

"We received a call of shots fired and a man laying in the roadway," he said.

Officers performed CPR on him, but he died at the scene, Binda said. The man had been shot several times. His identity has not been released.

Late Thursday morning, a strip of police tape remained next to an abandoned schoolhouse. Knocks on several doors in the area went unanswered.

"We don't believe it's just a random shooting," Binda said. "We believe that the victim knew the actor or actors."

No charges had been filed as of Thursday morning in the homicide investigation. Binda said there was not a suspect in custody.

"We're unsure at this time the motive behind the shooting," he said.

It's the second shooting in the city in the past eight days.

On April 7, two boys were shot on Locust Street. One was shot in the hand and the other in the thigh. No arrests have been made. Police said that shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument between the two juveniles.

Support Local Journalism

and help us continue covering the stories that matter to you and your community.

Support Journalism Now >