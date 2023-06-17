1 dead in Kansas City shooting Friday afternoon; person of interest in custody: Police

A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Kansas City’s Broadway Gillham neighborhood, according to police.

Capt. Corey Carlisle, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in a statement Friday that police officers were called to a reported shooting at 34th and Main streets.

Arriving officers located a critically injured gunshot victim in the street, Carlisle said. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital and died there hours later.

One person of interest was in police custody Friday. Detectives were not searching for anyone else in connection with the shooting.

Carlisle said the shooting appeared to stem from an argument Friday.

The killing Friday marked Kansas City’s 87th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2022, the city saw its second-deadliest year on record with 172 homicides.

Kansas City police were asking that anyone with information about the fatal shooting contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.