1 dead in Kansas City shooting outside residence in Swope Parkway-Elmwood, police say

Kansas City police were investigating a homicide Monday after one person was fatally shot in the front yard of a residence in the Swope Parkway-Elmwood neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 4200 block of East 56th Street, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a department spokesman. Officers were patrolling a few blocks away at Swope Parkway and 56th Street when they heard multiple gunshots, Becchina said.

Several 911 calls also came in alerting police to a shooting there. Officers responded to the scene quickly, Becchina said, found an unresponsive gunshot victim, and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim, described as an adult male, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Monday evening, Becchina said detectives had little information to work from and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remained unclear. It was also unknown if the shooter or shooters had left the area on foot or in a vehicle.

He said detectives were going door-to-door in search of witnesses while crime scene investigators processed the area for evidence.

“Right now, detectives don’t have a lot of information. So, they’re going to need help from anyone who heard or saw anything, or who … heard something about what took place here tonight,” Becchina said.

“Any suspect information, any vehicle information, anything that anybody may have seen, even if it’s a small thing that seems insignificant,” he added. “Detectives really need that to help jump-start their case here this evening. Because they’re looking at a wide range of possibilities right now.”

The killing Monday marks Kansas City’s 163rd homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. It comes as the city remains on pace to exceed the number of homicides seen in 2022, which was the second-deadliest in its history with 171 people killed.

Kansas City police were asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.