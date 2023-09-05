1 dead in Labor Day shooting in El Paso's Upper Valley

A man who was arguing with a woman was fatally shot when a man with a gun intervened early Labor Day at an apartment complex in the Upper Valley, El Paso police said.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. Monday in an apartment complex in the 200 block of McClintock Drive in the neighborhood behind the Sam's Club store on North Mesa Street.

A pair were arguing when a man attempted to intervene and then shot a young man, who was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. The names of those involved have not been disclosed.

There had been no arrests as of Tuesday as an investigation by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit continued.

It was the second shooting in El Paso during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Early Sunday, two men were wounded in a shooting during a house party on Gary Player Drive in the Vista Hills Park neighborhood of the East Side. The house party shooting is under investigation.

