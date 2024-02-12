1 dead after Lake Alfred mobile home catches fire

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died after a Lake Alfred mobile home caught fire Monday morning.

The Polk County Fire Rescue said the fire was reported in the Lake View RV Park on Highway 17.

One person, who has not been identified, died in the fire. The cause of the fire is not known.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation was turned over to the Florida State Fire Marshals Office and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

