1 dead in Lauderhill shooting; two, including minor, injured, police say

One woman is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting in Lauderhill on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Lauderhill Police were called to the 5600 block of Northwest 28th Street and found an adult woman who had been shot multiple times lying near the road unresponsive, the police department said in a news release. She was pronounced dead there.

A minor girl and an adult man were also shot and taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. They are expected to recover, Lauderhill Police said.

Police do not yet have information about a motive or a suspect or suspects. Additional details about the circumstances of the shooting were not released.

Northwest 56th Avenue south from Oakland Park Boulevard is closed as officers investigate.

