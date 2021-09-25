1 dead, at least 10 wounded, including a Chicago police officer in city shootings since Friday night, police say

One person is dead, and at least 10 others were wounded, including a police officer in city shootings since Friday night starting at around 7:45 p.m. on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The fatal shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East 92nd Place in the Burnside neighborhood.

Police said a 44-year-old man was near the street when he was approached by two people who pulled out guns and opened fire. He was struck to the abdomen, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A woman officer was shot shortly before 11 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Avenue. Third District officers were responding to a call of shots fired when they saw a man lying on the ground, and when they tried to investigate they heard shots fired in their direction. A female officer was struck multiple times to the body. Her and her partner got themselves to a nearby hospital. Police said the wounded officer’s condition has been stabilized.

The incident was under investigation, but police did say no officers fired their weapons during the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact detectives at 312-747-8380.

The latest attack happened shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 9100 block of South Mackinaw Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said a 31-year-old man was a front seat passenger in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up to the passenger side, and someone fired four shots, striking the victim to the left leg. The man got himself to Advocate Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot while he was a back seat passenger of a vehicle in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street, police said.

The teenage boy told police he heard shots, and felt pain in the right heel. The driver took the boy to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Story continues

About. 12:30 a.m., a 26-year-old woman was shot while she was a passenger of a vehicle traveling in the same neighborhood in the 600 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

The woman said she heard shots and felt pain, but was uncooperative with police. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the ankle, and was listed in good condition, police said.

In other shootings overnight: