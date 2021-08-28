1 dead, at least 16 others injured, including 4 young teens in gun violence since Friday night, police say

A 27-year-old man was shot dead while driving Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood, and at least 16 other people were injured, including four young teens in city shootings since 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago police said.

The fatal shooting happened about 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West 59th Street . Police said the victim was driving when someone inside a black sedan pulled alongside and opened fire, hitting him multiple times throughout the body.

The victim’s vehicle crashed into two parked cars before he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He has not been identified as of early Saturday morning.

In the latest attack, a man and a woman were both shot while traveling on the West Side in the 1500 block of South Homan Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, two people were traveling on Homan Avenue when someone in a passing blue vehicle fired shots, striking them both. A 33-year-old woman was shot in the arm, and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The man, 31, suffered a graze wound and refused medical help, police said.

About the same time on the South Side, a 30-year-old man was shot in the foot in the 7600 block of South South Chicago Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. He got himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Also around 3 a.m. on the Northwest Side in the 5100 block of West Agatite Avenue in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, a 27-year-old man was shot in the groin as he sat in a parked car, police said.

An unknown male approached the car and asked for money, and the when the victim refused and attempted to drive off, the male fired shots. A friend drove the victim to Community First Hospital where he was transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The gunman was described as Black and in his 20s with a face tattoo, and wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, police said.

Story continues

In other shootings from 8 p.m. to Saturday morning:

Around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old man was discovered shot in a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Cornelia Avenue in the Lakeview neighborhood. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the back and legs, and was taken in serious condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

About 2 a.m., a 41-year-old man suffered a graze wound while he was standing outside in the first block of North Long Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. He was taken in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a 47-year-old woman was driving in the South Lawndale community when she was caught in crossfire between occupants of two vehicles who were shooting at each other in the 3500 block of West Kedzie Avenue. She suffered a wound to the face, and was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Around 11:55 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old boy and girl were both shot while walking in the 8700 block of South Holland Road in the West Chatham neighborhood, police said. The boy was shot in the chin, and the girl suffered a graze wound to the leg. The teenage victims said they did not see where the shots came from, and police said it does not appear they were the intended targets. Both victims were dropped off at the Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition, but the boy was later taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., two males were discovered inside a vehicle on the West Side in the 2800 block of West Adams Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The first male, 15, was shot in the neck, and was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. The second victim, 19, suffered wounds to the chest and arm, and was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

About 10:15 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was shot while on a porch in the 4100 block of West West End Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the boy was with a group of people, but witnesses were being uncooperative. The boy was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

About 8 p.m., two 26-year-old men were shot inside an apartment in the 6900 block of Eggleston Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood. The first victim suffered a wound to the left leg and left arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized. The second man was shot in the head, and was taken in critical condition to the same hospital, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.