1 dead, at least 2 wounded in shooting at Louisiana high school; student under arrest

One student was killed and two others were wounded Tuesday in a shooting at a Louisiana high school.

The suspected shooter, another student, was also arrested.

The incident occurred at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg, about 50 miles northeast of Baton Rouge, around 3:30 p.m. Central time.

One of the wounded students arrived at a hospital and said others could be hurt, according to Baton Rouge's WBRZ-TV. The second victim was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Baton Rouge with more severe injuries.

One person was found dead at the school by first responders. The identity of that student has not been released but school staff members told the station the deceased was on the football team.

St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nat Williams confirmed the shooter was a student at the school and was currently being held in jail with charges to be released at a later time.

The motive for the shooting or events that led up to it are under investigation. No other details have yet to be released.

