1 dead, at least 9 wounded in shootings since Friday evening, police say

CHICAGO — A woman was killed, and at least nine other people were wounded since Friday evening in shootings, including a triple shooting on the West Side outside of a gas station, Chicago police said.

The triple shooting occurred in the South Austin neighborhood in the 5100 block of West Madison Street.

Police said shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday, two women, ages 62 and 24, and a 52-year-old man were outside a gas station with about 20 other people when, according to witnesses, someone inside of a black Charger fired shots.

A 52-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and leg, and a 62-year-old woman was shot in the head, abdomen and lower backside. Both were taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, were the woman was pronounced dead.

The third victim got herself to Stroger Hospital with a wound to the back and was listed in critical condition, police said.

About the same time as the Austin attack, a 23-year-old man was shot in the back in the 2700 block of West 15th Street in the Douglas Park neighborhood.

The man got himself to Mount Sinai Hospital but was uncooperative with police and would not provide any details about the shooting. He was listed in good condition, police said.

About 2:15 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in an alley in the 200 block of North Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. Police said he heard shots and felt pain to the leg. He was driven by a friend to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

About 1:35 a.m., a 14-year-old boy was stabbed and shot in the Little Village neighborhood in the 2600 block of West 24th Street. Police said the boy was outside when he was punched and kicked by a group of people before being stabbed twice in the shoulder. It later was discovered he also was shot in the arm. The boy was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. Police said the boy was being uncooperative about the circumstances leading up to the attack.

In other shootings Friday:

—About 8:25 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot while walking to his house from his vehicle in the Gresham neighborhood in the 8300 block of South Aberdeen Street. Police said someone in a silver Buick sedan opened fire, striking the man in his arm pit. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a 56-year-old woman was shot in the neck while she was on the front porch of a residence in 11500 block of South Prairie Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

—Shortly after 7:15 p.m., a 49-year-old man was shot while he was driving in the 7300 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said someone in the street pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the victim. He was taken with a wound to the right arm to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

—Shortly after 6:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the right arm in the 7000 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood. He was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings, and detectives were investigating.