1 dead, Lexington officer seriously hurt after New Circle Road collision, police say

Jeremy Chisenhall
·2 min read

One woman is dead and a Lexington police officer is in serious condition after the two collided in their vehicles early Monday morning, according to Lexington police.

The collision happened at 1:36 a.m. on New Circle Road between Harrodsburg Road and Nicholasville Road, police said. Police were called numerous times about a driver in an SUV going the wrong direction on the inner loop of New Circle Road, which ultimately led to the crash.

“The Lexington Fire Department arrived on scene and extricated both drivers from their vehicles,” police Sgt. Donnell Gordon said in a statement. “At this time it is believed the officer was not involved with the dispatched call.”

The 38-year-old woman driving the SUV and the officer were both taken to a hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 38-year-old woman’s name was expected to be released by the Fayette County coroner’s office.

In a news conference Monday morning, a police spokesman said the officer’s condition was serious. Police have “no idea” why the driver of the SUV was reportedly going the wrong way on New Circle, but hope that will be determined through investigation.

Police didn’t immediately have information on how long the officer has been with the department — we’re expecting to have that information later. She was nearing the end of her shift and hadn’t been dispatched to the call, police said.

Gordon called this “a horrible case” and said police are hopeful that people will call them if they saw the other driver prior to the accident or knew why she may have been driving the wrong direction.

The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was still investigating the crash. As a result, the inner loop of New Circle Road between Harrodsburg Road and Nicholasville Road were shut down “until further notice,” police said Monday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at (859) 258-3663. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

