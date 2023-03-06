1 dead after man and woman found shot Sunday morning in Raleigh

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a weekend shooting in southeast Raleigh, police said Monday.

Police responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of New Birch Drive, just outside the Beltline (Interstate-440), at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.

They found the pair, who were taken to a hospital where the man died, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police identified him as 34-year-old David Chavis.

Police released no other details and are asking anyone with possible information to contact Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 or 919-996-1193 for anonymous reporting options. Callers may qualify for cash rewards for tips that help solve cases.