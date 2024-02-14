1 dead, as many as 15 hurt in Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally shooting in Kansas City

One person is dead and up to 15 people were injured after gunfire broke out at the end of the Chiefs victory rally Wednesday at Union Station, according to police.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said it was “absolutely a tragedy.”

Two people were taken into custody.

Lucas said the city had been in touch with the Kansas City Chiefs and they reported everyone was accounted for. He also said the White House had been in touch and offered assistance in the investigation.

After the gunfire erupted, Lucas said he was inside Union Station and ran for safety. As he was leaving the scene, he saw Kansas City Fire Department crews administering aid to people who were seriously injured.

Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves said 800 law enforcement officers were working Wednesday’s rally.

She said she was “angry at what happened today.”

“This is not Kansas City.”