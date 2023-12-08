1 dead, many severely injured as air raid sirens awake Ukraine in new Russian missile & drone attack

People hide in a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks on Kyiv

Much of Ukraine was under air alert early in the morning of Dec. 8 after Russia launched drone and missile attacks on several areas of the country, including the Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Kyiv oblasts.

Ukrainian air defenses successfully neutralized 14 of 19 Russian Kh-101 and Kh-155 cruise missiles and 5 of 7 enemy UAVs, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat reported on Telegram.

At least one civilian is dead and several more are in serious condition after a Russian attack on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk military administration head Serhiy Lysak reported.

The Russians launched missile strikes on Kharkiv using S-300 missiles around 3 A.M., according to Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov.

“Two individuals were injured, and civilian infrastructure suffered damage due to the impacts,” he wrote on Telegram.

Later, he specified that there were at least five strikes.

Several residential buildings in different areas of the city were affected, said Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“We have information about one injured person. All relevant services are operating at the sites of the incidents,” he wrote on Telegram.

Emergency services have mitigated the aftermath of the enemy's nighttime attack, reported the State Emergency Service on Facebook.

As a result of the shelling, one person was injured, residential buildings were damaged, and 26 private cars were affected. A fire broke out in one of the garages, but it has been extinguished.

“There were loud explosions in Pavlohrad, [Dnipro Oblast], in the morning,” Dnipro regional governor Serhiy Lysak announced on Telegram. The situation is being clarified and will be released after the air raid alarm ends.”

Air defense systems were actively engaged in the area around the city, according to various Telegram channels.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine