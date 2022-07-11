1 dead after Merrimack River jet ski accident

Jul. 11—SALISBURY — A man is dead after a jet ski accident Sunday evening on the Merrimack River near Carr Island, according to local authorities.

Around 7:50 p.m., U.S. Coast Guard Station — Merrimack River, along with local police and fire units, responded to a report of a person in the water near the High Rock area of the river. By the time rescuers reached the person, the victim was unconscious and unresponsive.

CPR was administered and the victim was brought to the Freedom Boat Club on the Newburyport side of the river. From there, the victim was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital before being airlifted to a Boston area hospital.

Along the way, the victim was pronounced dead, Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said Monday morning.

Fowler said the incident is now under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney's Office and state police detectives. The man's identity has yet to be released by authorities.

A Coast Guard official at the Newburyport station confirmed a boat was sent to the scene but the person could not immediately provide more details.

