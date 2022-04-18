1 dead in Monday afternoon shooting on southeast side of Indianapolis, police say

A person was killed after a reported shooting on the southeast side of Indianapolis early Monday afternoon, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers were called to a report of a person shot the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue — an area just south of the intersection of South Keystone and East Troy Avenues, IMPD Officer William Young said shortly after 2 p.m.

Arriving officers found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and that person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information additional information about the reported shooting has been released.

This story will be updated.

